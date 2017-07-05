IAI Expands JV with Indian Kalyani Group: Will Build New Maintenance Center in India for Selected Advanced Air Defense Systems

(Source: Israel Aerospace Industries; issued July 05, 2017)

As part of India's PM Narendra Modi visit in Israel this week, executives from Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and Kalyani Strategic Systems (KSSL), the defense arm of a Kalyani Group, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) addressed to expand the joint venture that the companies are establishing.



The new MOU covers the establishment of a maintenance center for selected advanced air defense systems in Hyderabad in the state of Telengana in India. The two companies have also agreed on expanding their joint operations to development, manufacturing and marketing of precise ammunition systems. In February 2017, IAI inked an MOU with Kalyani Group establishing a joint venture that will develop, build, market and manufacture selected air defense systems and lightweight special purpose munitions, in accordance with the Indian Government's ‘Make in India' policy.



Joseph Weiss, IAI's President and CEO said, "India has been IAI's partner for many years as well as a key market for us. The Indian government's 'Make in India' initiative requires of international companies to rethink their operations in India. The changes in India have not gone unnoticed by IAI: we have been revamping all of our operations in India and believe that together with our partners in Kalyani Group we will preserve our position in India for both countries' continued growth."



Baba Kalyani, Chairman & MD, Bharat Forge Ltd. said: "In line with our Prime Minister's idea of forging a technology-based partnership with Israel, this joint venture with IAI furthers the Indian government's ‘Make in India' initiative and will provide world class solutions including life-cycle support to Indian defense. I also consider that it augments the group's efforts in developing and manufacturing state-of-the-art indigenous systems in niche technology areas of the defense sector in India."



Boaz Levi, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Systems, Missiles & Space Group said, "The MOU entered today is a strategic agreement for us. Combining the development capabilities and the vast knowhow accumulated in IAI in air defense and missiles with Kalyani's advanced production and excellent technological capabilities will help us offer the most advanced systems to India's defense forces. The establishment of a local maintenance center will offer the best technical and operational support to our customers in India while implementing the 'Make in India' initiative. We look forward to investing more in air defense and missiles with Kalyani Group, our partner in India."



Rajinder Singh Bhatia, President and CEO - Defence, Kalyani Group said: "The joint venture company will combine IAI's knowledge and experience as a developer of high-technology selected missile systems, with the engineering excellence and manufacturing capabilities of the Kalyani Group."





KSSL is the principal company of the Kalyani Group formed for undertaking defense & aerospace business initiatives by leveraging the Groups' renowned and distinguished design, engineering and manufacturing expertise. With end-to-end capability and global manufacturing footprint, the group has been a flag bearer of ‘Make in India' across sectors including Defense and Aerospace.



-ends-

