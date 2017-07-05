India Looks to Order UAVs From Israel

(Source: Forecast International; issued July 05, 2017)

TEL AVIV --- India plans to complete a new arms deal with Israel in the near future. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Israel. These contracts will not be signed during this visit.



The Indian military wants to acquire Heron TP unmanned air vehicles (UAVs) from Israel. These UAVs will be capable of carrying air-to-surface armaments.



Israel and India are strengthening their defense ties. India and Israel forged a close military and security relationship during the 1999 Kargil war. Israel supplied India with Searcher Mk II UAVs to perform reconnaissance and surveillance missions along the border with Pakistan.



