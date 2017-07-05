S. Korean Navy Deploys Four More Wildcat Choppers

(Source: Yonhap News Service; posted July 05, 2017)

By Lee Chi-dong

SEOUL --- South Korea's Navy said Wednesday four additional AW-159 shipborne anti-submarine helicopters have joined a front-line fleet for combat operations.



The Navy acquired eight AW-159 choppers, also known as Wildcats, last year in two batches in June and December, respectively. The first four were deployed in February.



"The remaining four were deployed at a front-line fleet and put into maritime operations today," the Navy said in a statement. It did not reveal the location, but a defense source said the new assets will operate near the tense western sea border between the two Koreas.



The twin-engine rotorcraft is armed with lightweight torpedoes, 12.7-mm machine guns and advanced anti-ship guided missiles.



It's also equipped with the dipping sonar system and AESA radar with the range of around 360 kilometers. It features a maximum endurance of 2 hours and 40 minutes.



"As the eight new AW-159 maritime operation helicopters with superb anti-submarine, anti-ship detection and attack capabilities have become fully operational, our military's defense posture has been strengthened further," said Cdr. Kwak Han-jung, commander of the Navy's 622th aviation unit.



In response to the North's growing submarine threats, the South's Navy plans to acquire a dozen more new anti-submarine warfare helicopters in a 900 billion-won (US$782 million) program.



Leonardo Helicopters, the manufacturer of the AW-159, hopes for a repeat order. Other candidate models include Sikorsky's MH-60R and NHIndustries' NH-90.



