Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued July 05, 2017)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is being awarded a not-to-exceed $50,800,000 for modification P00611 to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N00019-02-C-3002) for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter verification simulation (VSim) / F-35 in-a-box software model development, integration and support.



Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (82 percent); Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland (15 percent); and Edwards Air Force Base, California (3 percent), and is expected to be completed in April 2018.



Fiscal 2017 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force) funds in the amount of $21,616,930 will be obligated at the time of the award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This contract combines purchases for the Air Force ($25,400,000, 50 percent); Navy ($12,700,000, 25 percent); and the Marine Corps ($12,700,000, 25 percent).



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

