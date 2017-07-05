Press Release

(Source: Pakistan Inter-Services Public Relations; issued July 5, 2017)

RAWALPINDI --- General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), witnessed training launch of short range surface to surface ballistic missile 'NASR'. Pakistan has successfully undertaken a series of training launches and tests / trials during the current week for validation of new technical parameters of 'NASR' with enhanced range from 60 km to 70 km and flight maneuverability.



This weapon system will augment credible deterrence against prevailing threat spectrum more effectively, including anti-missile defenses. NASR is a high precision weapon system with the ability of quick deployments.



COAS appreciated the standard of training and operational preparedness of Army Strategic Force and congratulated the scientists and engineers on achieving this significant milestone towards Pakistan's credible deterrence capability. He expressed his complete confidence in effective command, control, safety and security of all strategic assets and measures being taken to augment these. "You are our real heroes, the unseen, we owe you our gratitude", COAS remarked. "Nasr has put cold water on cold start," COAS said.



War must be avoided at all costs, he added, and our strategic capability is a guarantee of peace against a highly militarised and increasingly belligerent neighbour. Pakistan will go to any length to ensure regional peace and stability. We wholeheartedly support all government efforts at peace through dialogue. Our capability is only meant to ensure, no one thinks war remains an option.



Director General Strategic Plans Division, Lieutenant General Mazhar Jamil, Commander Army Strategic Force Command, Lieutenant General Mian Muhammad Hilal Hussain, Chairman NESCOM, Dr Nabeel Hayat Malik, scientists & engineers of strategic organizations also witnessed the launch.



Chairman JCSC, Chief of Air Staff and Chief of Naval Staff have congratulated the strategic forces on the achievement. President and Prime Minister of Pakistan while conveying their appreciation have lauded the efforts of all those involved in the missile tests and trials.



Pakistan Enhances Range of Controversial ‘Tactical’ Nuclear Weapon

(Source: Voice of America News; issued July 05, 2017)

ISLAMBABAD --- Pakistan’s military announced Wednesday that it has successfully undertaken a series of flight tests of its battlefield nuclear-capable NASR missile this week, enhancing the rocket’s flight maneuverability and extending its range to 70 kilometers from 60.

“This weapon system will augment credible deterrence against prevailing threat spectrum more effectively, including anti-missile defenses. NASR is a high precision weapon system with the ability of quick deployments,” the Pakistan army’s media wing said when it released details of the flight testing process.



The development of Pakistani tactical nuclear weapons is a source of concern for the United States because their smaller size increases the risk of a nuclear conflict with rival India, non-proliferation experts say.



Pakistani officials say that smaller weapons would deter their bigger neighbor from imposing a sudden, limited and lightning assault with conventional forces under New Delhi’s “Cold Start” doctrine.



Pakistan army Chief General Qammmar Javed Bajwa, who has witnessed the Nasr flight tests, referred to the Indian doctrine.



"Nasr has put cold water on Cold Start. War must be avoided at all costs and our strategic capability is a guarantee of peace against a highly militarized and increasingly belligerent neighbor,” the army statement quoted Bajwa as saying.



“Our [nuclear] capability is only meant to ensure, no one thinks war remains an option,” the general said.



Pakistan’s relations with India have deteriorated in recent years and military clashes along the disputed Kashmir border have lately become routine.



The disputed Himalayan region has triggered two of the three wars between India and Pakistan and it remains the primary source of regional tensions.



