Poland Signs MoU for Patriot Acquisition

(Source: Defense-Aerospace.com; posted July 06, 2017)

An important element of the signed memorandum is the polonization of the system #PATRIOT. — Antoni Macierewicz (@Macierewicz_A) 6 juillet 2017

Last night Polish #MOD signed memorandum regarding purchasing the most advanced #PATRIOT system.

It proves excellent cooperation. — Antoni Macierewicz (@Macierewicz_A) 6 juillet 2017

The US government has finally given the green light to sell Patriot missile defense systems to Poland, and the two governments on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding to proceed with the acquisition, Polish Defense Minister Antoni Macierewicz said."A memorandum was signed tonight that the U.S. government has agreed to sell Poland Patriot missiles in the most modern configuration," Reuters reported Macierewicz as saying during a news conference broadcast this morning on public television."I am glad that I can pass on this information on the day of President's Trump visit to Warsaw," Macierewicz also said.Macierewicz also tweeted this morning that:and that:However, no additional details are yet available.According to previous statements, Poland wants to buy eight Patriot missile defense systems for about $7.6 billion, but also specified a configuration that is not yet available.It also wanted a technology transfer and a high degree of involvement for its industry – the “polonization” that Macierewicz mentioned in his second tweet – but according to previous reports there is little left for Poland to do.http://www.defense-aerospace.com/articles-view/feature/5/161824/wisla%2C-poland%E2%80%99s-tender-of-the-century%3A-who-decides%3F.html-ends-