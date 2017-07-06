"A memorandum was signed tonight that the U.S. government has agreed to sell Poland Patriot missiles in the most modern configuration," Reuters reported Macierewicz as saying during a news conference broadcast this morning on public television.
"I am glad that I can pass on this information on the day of President's Trump visit to Warsaw," Macierewicz also said.
Macierewicz also tweeted this morning that:
An important element of the signed memorandum is the polonization of the system #PATRIOT.— Antoni Macierewicz (@Macierewicz_A) 6 juillet 2017
and that:
Last night Polish #MOD signed memorandum regarding purchasing the most advanced #PATRIOT system.— Antoni Macierewicz (@Macierewicz_A) 6 juillet 2017
It proves excellent cooperation.
However, no additional details are yet available.
According to previous statements, Poland wants to buy eight Patriot missile defense systems for about $7.6 billion, but also specified a configuration that is not yet available.
It also wanted a technology transfer and a high degree of involvement for its industry – the “polonization” that Macierewicz mentioned in his second tweet – but according to previous reports there is little left for Poland to do.
