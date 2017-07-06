Rosoboronexport to Use Cutting-Edge Exhibition Technologies at MAKS 2017

Rosoboronexport, a member of Rostec State Corporation, will display Russian-made products at the MAKS 2017 airspace salon using state-of-the-art exhibition technologies.



"For the first time, Rosoboronexport will use holographic panels to showcase its armament and military equipment and display the products at MAKS 2017 in the form of an interactive multi-screen presentation featuring the hovering effect," said Sergey Goreslavsky, Deputy Director General of Rosoboronexport.



"Russian defense companies have always showed respect for the high-tech approaches that we pursue to promote their products; foreign contractors, in their turn, appreciate it when the necessary information can be obtained easily and in a convenient form. This modern customer-oriented marketing policy allows the company to retain its traditional partners and attract new ones in different regions of the world."



On a special panel, visitors of the Rosoboronexport booth will be able to conveniently turn the virtual pages of innovative holographic multimedia catalogs and get detailed information about advanced military systems. The controls can be carried out both in the touchpad mode and by motions of the hand.



A special table with the hovering effect was custom-made for Rosoboronexport's booth at MAKS 2017. It uses the magnetic field to keep armament mockups floating in the air. The company will use this technique to display the Su-35, MiG-29M and Yak-130 airplanes and the Ka-52, Mi-35 and Mi-171Sh helicopters. At the same time, large displays will show detailed information about the selected product. Rosoboronexport's exhibition technologies are a brand new solution for international arms shows.



