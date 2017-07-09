Florence Parly and Malcom Turnbull Welcome First Teams of the Australian Submarine Program to Cherbourg

(Source: French Armed Forces Ministry; issued Julu 6, 2017)

(Issued in French; unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

PARIS --- French Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull will inaugurate the French-Australian team dedicated to the future submarine program (FSP) on Sunday, July 9, 2017 in Cherbourg. Nearly 50 engineers, naval architects and submarine officers from the Commonwealth of Australia (CoA) will gradually move to Cherbourg by December 2017.



The new building will also house about fifty employees of the Naval Group, with a dozen more from Lockheed Martin and a team from France’s Directorate-General of Armaments (DGA).



The Franco-Australian teams (both government and industrial) will be able to use the latest engineering tools and methods to jointly design the future Australian submarines.



This intergovernmental agreement with Australia is a symbol of the dynamism and effectiveness of Team France to enhance French expertise and know-how internationally.



The context



The FSP program focuses on the design and construction of 12 conventionally-powered, ocean-going submarines for Australia. At the end of an international competition, the French manufacturer Naval Group (formerly DCNS) was selected in April 2016 by the CoA for the integration of the propulsion platform. The combat management system was awarded to Lockheed Martin.



The first industrial award for the Design and Mobilization Contract (DMC) came into force on 17 October 2016. It will be followed by successive contracts for the design and construction of the submarines. France accompanies this program under the aegis of an intergovernmental agreement signed on 20 December 2016, which came into force on 5 May 2017.



-ends-

