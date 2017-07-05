Brazilian Air Force Begins Operating Geostationary Satellite

(Source: Brazilian Government News; issued July 05, 2017)

The Defence and Strategic Communications Geostationary Satellite (SGCD) began broadcasting this Wednesday (5). It will be controlled by the Brazilian Air Force (FAB).



The satellite was launched on 4 May from the Kourou Space Centre in French Guiana, and has since been subject to orbital tests and functional tests coordinated by the military.



“The SGDC has received the Band X payload, which will guarantee more security in our military communications and increase the operational capacity of the Armed Forces," explained Deputy Chief of the Space Operations Centre (COPE), Aviator Colonel Sidney César Coelho Alves.



The satellite was the first built by the country with military and civilian purposes, and is expected to aid the implementation of the National Broadband Plan. The satellite will allow more than 7,000 public network computers to connect to the Internet.



Altogether, the ministries of Defence (MD) and Science, Technology, Innovations and Communications (MTIC) invested R$ 2.7 billion in the project.



-ends-

