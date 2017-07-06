Turkish and Indonesian Aviation Companies Continue to Strengthen the Collaboration

(Source: Turkish Aerospace Industries; issued July 06, 2017)

Turkey's biggest aerospace company, Turkish Aerospace Industries - TAI, and Indonesia's biggest aerospace company PT Dirgantara Indonesia - PTDI, continue to strengthen the collaboration on aerospace.



Following the Memorandum of Understanding signed between TAI and PTDI during the IDEF 2017 Fair, on 6 July 2017 the "Framework Agreement" was signed as a result of ongoing cooperation. Parties agreed to combine efforts on aerospace domains to support the development of both countries' cooperation in aerospace industry.



Regarding the Framework Agreement, TAI will participate in the ongoing conceptual design activities of Indonesian 50 seater N245 Aircraft Development Project performed by PTDI. PTDI and TAI will perform joint marketing activities for the N219 Aircraft, and discuss the business case details in line with the market requirements.



TAI and PTDI decided to work together on unmanned aerial systems, aircraft aerostructures and will contribute to the development of cooperation between the countries in the field of aeronautics with the signed agreement.



