PALO ALTO, CA. --- MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. today announced that its subsidiary Space Systems Loral (SSL) was selected to provide a next-generation satellite constellation for high-resolution Earth imaging to DigitalGlobe, the global leader in Earth imagery and information about our changing planet.



Called WorldView Legion, the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites will more than double DigitalGlobe's high-resolution capacity in important regions. The contract is valued at several hundred million U.S. dollars.



"This contract demonstrates our emerging leadership in Earth observation satellites and our broadening corporate capability to provide end-to-end solutions from the space segment to the ground segment to the delivery of decision-driving analytics," said Richard White, president of SSL Government Systems. "We have worked closely with the DigitalGlobe team over the past several years to develop a solution that provides both the exceptional agility and persistence they require. We are very pleased to be selected."



As a leader in providing commercial spacecraft systems, SSL has deep experience in building and integrating some of the world's most powerful and comprehensive solutions for services such as communications, Earth observation, in-orbit servicing, space robotics, and exploration and this order further diversifies SSL's business. WorldView Legion will be built in SSL's manufacturing facility in Palo Alto, Calif., where the company takes an innovative approach to satellite design, assembly and test.



"SSL recognized the need to meet the evolving requirements of our customers," said Dr. Walter Scott, DigitalGlobe Founder, EVP, and CTO. "The team at SSL worked closely with us to provide an innovative and flexible design that will yield exceptional performance, value, and reliability. WorldView Legion will provide our customers with even greater insights into global events of significance, allowing them to make critical decisions with confidence when time is of the essence."





DigitalGlobe is a leading provider of commercial high-resolution Earth observation and advanced geospatial solutions that help decision makers better understand our changing planet in order to save lives, resources and time.



Space Systems Loral (SSL) is a leading provider of commercial satellites with broad expertise to support satellite operators and innovative space related missions. The company designs and manufactures spacecraft for services such as direct-to-home television, video content distribution, broadband internet, mobile communications, and Earth observation.



