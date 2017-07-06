Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued July 6, 2017)

-- Harris Corp., Lynchburg, Virginia, was awarded a $461,246,563 firm-fixed-price contract to support the capability to upgrade and modernize existing land mobile radio system infrastructure, as well as replace systems with the latest technology.

Two bids were solicited and two bids received.

Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 6, 2022.

U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W52P1J-17-D-0037).







-- Motorola Solutions Inc., Linthicum Heights, Maryland, was awarded a $461,246,563 firm-fixed-price contract to support the capability to upgrade and modernize existing land mobile radio system infrastructure, as well as replace systems with the latest technology.

Two bids were solicited and two bids received.

Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 6, 2022.

U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W52P1J-17-D-0038).



