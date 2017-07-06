Krauss-Maffei Wegmann Will Modernise 208 Boxer Vehicles

(Source: KMW; issued July 06, 2017)

MUNICH / BONN --- On behalf of the German Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBw), the Organisation for Joint Armament Cooperation (OCCAR) has concluded a contract with ARTEC GmbH for the modernisation of 246 Boxer vehicles of various types for the Bundeswehr.



The total value of the contract is around € 94 million. The vehicles will be modernised between 2018 and 2023 by the parent companies of the ARTEC joint venture.



Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) will carry out the modernisation work on 208 of the total 246 Boxer vehicles. This will include a new satellite-based communication system, improved command and control equipment, and an additional operator station for the RCVS (remote controlled weapon station) will be installed. In addition, the vehicles will receive a new stowage concept based on operational experience and will be prepared for the integration of a driver vision system.



The German Armed Forces already have more than 400 Boxer vehicles in different variants already in use or in the procurement process, and the Dutch Armed Forces have 200. Together with the Lithuanian vehicles, just short of 700 vehicles therefore have been contracted by three user nations.



Globally, the Boxer is one of the best-protected 8x8 wheeled vehicles. It offers its crews maximum protection from mines, IEDs and direct fire, and is characterized by high mobility, both on roads and in the roughest terrain. The concept of drive and mission modules provides high flexibility and a diversity of variants covering an unsurpassed spectrum of capabilities.





Krauss-Maffei Wegmann, a member of the German-French defense technology group KNDS, leads the European market for highly protected wheeled and tracked vehicles.



