Bahrain to Purchase Lockheed Martin's Sniper Advanced Targeting Pod

(Source: Lockheed Martin; issued July 10, 2017)

ORLANDO, Fla. --- Lockheed Martin received a direct commercial sale contract from the Bahrain Defense Force (BDF) to provide Sniper Advanced Targeting Pods (ATP) for its F-16 fleet, becoming the 25th international customer for the program.



Under the $22.45 million contract, Lockheed Martin will deliver ATPs, spares and support equipment for integration. To meet the BDF's urgent operational need, pod deliveries will begin in early 2018.



"Sniper ATP will provide the BDF with critical targeting capability and will support greater overall mission success," said Paul Lemmo, vice president of Fire Control/Special Operations Forces Contractor Logistics Support Services at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control. "With demand for Sniper ATP continuing to grow worldwide, we are committed to maintaining the pod's proven reliability and sustainability."



Sniper ATP detects, identifies, automatically tracks and laser-designates small tactical targets at long ranges. It also supports employment of all laser- and GPS-guided weapons against multiple fixed and moving targets. Sniper ATP is interoperable across multiple platforms, including U.S. Air Force and multinational F-2, F-15, F-16, F-18, A-10, B-1, B-52 and Typhoon aircraft.





Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 97,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.



-ends-

