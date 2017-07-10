Saab and Lockheed Martin are Awarded a Contract for Training System to the US Army

(Source: Saab; issued July 10, 2017)

Defense and Security company Saab in cooperation with Lockheed Martin are awarded a contract for training system to the U.S. Army. The order value for Saabs part of the contract is approximately MSEK 100 with deliveries taking place between 2017 and 2018. The order is booked as order intake for the second quarter of 2017.



The U.S. Army Program Executive Office for Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI), has ordered a tactical fire- and target system (Vehicle Tactical Engagement Simulation System – VTESS) for combat vehicles from Lockheed Martin in Orlando, USA in cooperation with Saab Training & Simulation, Orlando and Huskvarna, Sweden. This system enable soldiers to conduct live, highly realistic combat exercises using their existing platforms and weapons systems.



Lockheed Martin and Saab will provide a cost effective, modular, user friendly training solution that combines multiple training systems for vehicle crews into a single product line. VTESS will include training solutions for trucks and smaller vehicles and laser transmitters for both small arms and main guns for armored vehicles.



Saabs part of the contract includes laser simulators, detectors and electronics to the VTESS system that is developed by Saab engineers.



“This contract is a result of the combination of skillsets and capabilities from both Lockheed Martin and Saab. Saab has long experience of deliveries to the U.S. Army in its own right and we see this new joint approach as a natural evolution of that good relationship. Together with Lockheed Martin we will deliver a training system that provides the Army with the best training capability for future needs”, says Åsa Thegström, head of business unit Training & Simulation within Saab business area Dynamics.



“Through VTESS, we are changing the way vehicle crews take part in training exercises with a system that is both robust and simple to use. We are providing an open architecture solution that will enable the U.S. Army to expand how they train soldiers and allow them flexibility in integrating third party components, both now and the future” says Sandy Samuel, Vice President, Training and Simulation Solutions, Lockheed Martin.





Saab serves the global market with world-leading products, services and solutions within military defence and civil security. Saab has operations and employees on all continents around the world. Through innovative, collaborative and pragmatic thinking, Saab develops, adopts and improves new technology to meet customers’ changing needs.



(ends)



Lockheed Martin Awarded $288 Million Contract to Transform How the U.S. Army Trains Vehicle Crews

(Source: Lockheed Martin; issued July 10, 2017)

ORLANDO, Fla. --- The U.S. Army awarded Lockheed Martin a $288 million contract to modernize its live training program. As the prime contractor, Lockheed Martin will partner with Saab (Stockholm: SAABB) to provide a simplified training solution that combines multiple vehicle crew training systems into a single product line.



Managed by the U.S. Army Program Executive Office for Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI), the system includes training kits of laser detectors and transmitters to equip military trucks, training weapons, and armored vehicles. The new Instrumentable Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement System (I-MILES) Vehicle Tactical Engagement Simulation System (VTESS) program will allow seamless integration with the Army's existing Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement Systems.



"Through I-MILES VTESS, we are changing the way vehicle crews take part in training exercises with an open architecture system that is robust and simple to use," said Sandy Samuel, Lockheed Martin Vice President, Training and Simulation Solutions. "Together, these systems enable soldiers to conduct live, highly realistic force-on-force training with their existing platforms and weapons systems."



Leveraging Lockheed Martin's SciosLive baseline, I-MILES VTESS components were designed to make the system easier for individual soldiers to manage and operate in the field. Compared to the current MILES Tactical Vehicle System, the Lockheed Martin system is smaller, lighter and features simplified components.



"This contract is a result of an excellent combination of skillsets and capabilities from both Saab and Lockheed Martin," said Åsa Thegström, head of Training & Simulation within Saab's Dynamics business area. "Together with Lockheed Martin, we will deliver a training system that provides the Army with the best training capability for future needs."





Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 97,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.





Saab serves the global market with world-leading products, services and solutions within military defense and civil security. Saab has operations and employees on all continents around the world. Through innovative, collaborative and pragmatic thinking, Saab develops, adopts and improves new technology to meet customers' changing needs.



-ends-

