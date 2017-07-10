US Army Awards Harris Corporation $461 Million Ceiling IDIQ Contract for LMR Network Modernization

(Source: Harris Corporation; issued July 10, 2017)

LYNCHBURG, Va. --- Harris Corporation has been awarded a five-year, $461 million ceiling, multi-award IDIQ contract to modernize the U.S. Army's mission-critical communications network. The contract was awarded in the first quarter of Harris’ fiscal 2018.



Under the contract, Harris will upgrade the land mobile radio (LMR) system infrastructure on Army bases across the U.S., as well as replace existing systems with the latest technology. Harris received its first order from the contract for two Voice, Interoperability, Data and Access (VIDA) cores, support services and integration of the first Army installation into the enterprise network.



“Opening up this critical project to competition is a major step forward in bringing richer innovation, better technology, heightened responsiveness and more competitive pricing to the customer,” said Nino DiCosmo, president, Harris Public Safety and Professional Communications. “Our Army customer clearly recognizes the value of competition, applying open standards and open architecture to its network. This forward-thinking approach will allow multiple vendors and multiple technologies to be integrated, ensuring interoperability into the future.”





