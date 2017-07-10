Government of the Netherlands – AN/AAR-57A(V)7 Common Missile Warning System (CMWS)

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued July 10, 2017)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of the Netherlands for AN/AAR-57A(V)7 Common Missile Warning Systems (CMWS). The estimated cost is $58.2 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



The Government of the Netherlands has requested the possible sale of thirty-two (32) AN/AAR-57A(V)7 Common Missile Warning Systems (CMWS). This would be in addition to the thirty-three (33) AN/AVR-2B laser detecting sets with various support elements included in an earlier FMS case valued at $8.2M. Also included in the amended FMS case would be mission equipment, hardware and services required to implement customer unique post modifications, communication and navigation equipment, special tools and test equipment, ground support equipment, technical data, publications, MWO/ECP, technical assistance, and training, and other related elements of logistics and program support. The estimated total case value is $58.2 million.



This proposed sale will enhance the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to improve the security of the Netherlands which has been, and continues to be an important force for political stability and economic progress in Europe. It is vital to the U.S. national interest to assist the Netherlands to develop and maintain a strong and ready self-defense capability.



The proposed sale will improve the Netherlands’ capability to meet current and future threats and will be employed on the Netherlands’ AH-64D Apache helicopters. The Netherlands will use the enhanced capability to strengthen its homeland defense, deter regional threats, and provide direct support to coalition and security cooperation operations. The Netherlands will have no difficulty absorbing these systems into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of these systems will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The principal contractor will be BAE Systems, Nashua, NH. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of this proposed sale will not require the assignment of any additional U.S. Government personnel or contractor representatives to the Netherlands.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



-ends-

