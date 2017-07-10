United Kingdom – Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTV) and Accessories

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued July 10, 2017)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the United Kingdom for Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTV) and accessories. The estimated cost is $1.035 billion. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



The Government of the United Kingdom (UK) has requested a possible sale of up to two thousand seven hundred forty-seven (2,747) Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTV). This possible sale also includes baseline integration kits, basic issue item kits, B-kit armor, engine arctic kits, fording kits, run-flat kits, spare tire kits, silent watch kits, power expansion kits cargo cover kits, maintainer and operator training, U.S. government technical assistance and logistics support services, and other related elements of logistics and program support.



Total estimated cost is $1.035 billion.



This proposed sale supports the foreign policy and national security policies of the United States by helping to improve the security of a NATO ally which has been, and continues to be, an important partner on critical foreign policy and defense issues.



The proposed sale will help improve the UK’s Light Tactical Vehicle Fleet and enhance its ability to meet current and future threats. The UK will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces.



The proposed sale will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The principal contractor of this sale will be Oshkosh Defense, LLC, Oshkosh, Wisconsin. The procured items will require minimum contractor support until the foreign customer can eventually transition to internal organic support. There is no known offset agreement associated with this proposed sale.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



-ends-

