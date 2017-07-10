Modern Aircraft Samples Will Represent Aerospace Forces at MAKS-2017 Air Show

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued July 10, 2017)

Aerospace Forces will show about 20 pieces of the newest aircraft samples during the International Aviation and Space Show MAKS-2017.



The newest multipurpose fighters Su-35S and Su-30SM, updated fighters MiG-29SMT, Su-34 bombers, A-50U upgraded long-range detection and control plane, Ka-52, Mi-28N, Mi-35 attack helicopters, Mi-26, Mi-8MTV-5-1, Mi-8AMTSH-VA transport helicopters and other samples of aircraft will be displayed for static exhibition.



Aviation equipment will represent fighter, bomber, long-range, military transport, military and training aircraft.



The Russian Knights, the Swifts and the Russian Falcons aerobatics teams will be engaged in air show programme.



