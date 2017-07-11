DLS Increases Tactical Radio Production for U.S. Navy and Coalition Forces

WAYNE, New Jersey --- The U.S. Navy’s Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command awarded Data Link Solutions (DLS), a joint venture between BAE Systems and Rockwell Collins, a $47.5 million contract to provide Multifunctional Information Distribution System Joint Tactical Radio Systems (MIDS JTRS) to U.S. and coalition forces. The scalable MIDS JTRS radio replaces numerous legacy radios with a lighter, more capable, and more energy efficient system.



“This award will provide the Navy with the latest in certified, reprogrammable, software-defined radio technology for tactical data links,” said Alan Dewar, director of DLS. “It will also improve our manufacturing efficiency so that we can deliver more affordable advanced data link systems to our customers.”



The new contract marks a substantial increase in terminal orders and deliveries as the U.S. Navy and Air Force begin transitioning multiple platforms to MIDS JTRS. The system enhances battlefield situational awareness and mission effectiveness by providing jam-resistant, line-of-sight voice, video, and data communications for ground, air, and sea assets. The 4-channel MIDS JTRS terminal combines existing Link 16 and tactical air navigation functionality with the flexibility to implement emerging airborne waveforms, thereby enabling forces to adapt to changing battlefield requirements with software updates.



Work will be performed in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Wayne, New Jersey, and is expected to be completed in August 2018.





DLS was established in 1996 by two of the world leaders in military communications, Rockwell Collins and BAE Systems, to pursue next-generation Link 16 applications. DLS is a leading supplier of Link 16 terminals and software, as well as logistics and support services for air, land, and sea-based platforms. The company has a heritage of more than 25 years of Link 16 design and production experience, with more than 6,500 Link 16 systems delivered worldwide.



DLS has provided MIDS terminals for more than 40 different platforms in 38 countries. Product offerings include the Joint Tactical Information Distribution System (JTIDS) Class 2 family, the MIDS Low Volume Terminal (MIDS-LVT) and MIDS-LVT-3 Fighter Data Link, the MIDS-LVT-2, the MIDS-On-Ship, the URC-138 Link 16 terminal, TacNet™ Tactical Radio, and various country-unique data links. DLS is the only company to provide all MIDS-LVT variants including the Fighter Data Link and the MIDS-LVT-2/11 and has added MIDS JTRS to its offerings.



