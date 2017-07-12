Elbit Systems Demonstrates Remote Simulation Through Cloud Services

(Source: Elbit Systems; issued July 12, 2017)

Elbit Systems announced today it completed the first phase of a next generation development by linking two air training simulators, in remote locations, via a cloud-based simulation environment by providing a common Synthetic Natural Environment (SNE).



The company revealed it developed the ability to connect simulators through a secure simulation cloud, using standard protocols, to provide simulation and information services.



The air training solution was developed leveraging on the success of a customer-funded R&D project, where two different types of simulators were linked using cloud-based services. The project demonstrated the ability to link different training devices within the same synthetic environment and highlighted the utility of next generation cloud-based simulation.



The current capability allows a ‘commonality of services’ where connected trainers use common services and standard protocols to consume services from the secure cloud by designing the simulation federation environment. It currently allows two devices (in this instance more than 50 km apart) to interact within the private cloud based synthetic environment in real time, in addition to a role player station that enables a man in the loop.



Elbit Systems explained that the networked simulation devices flew simultaneously to perform the components of air missions that would take place within their SkyBreakerTM Mission Training Centre.



The next phase of the development programme is planned to incorporate current platform cockpits at Mission Training Centre (MTC), supplied by Elbit Systems.



Yoram Shmuely, General Manager of Elbit Systems’ Aerospace Division commented: “This is a very exciting development of our synthetic training capability that will allow multiple devices, of different types and in different locations, to take part in collective training within a Cyber-assured and secure cloud-based environment. We will continue to invest in this next-generation training which we see as an integral part of the training capability of the future for our customers”.





Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems. The Company also focuses on the upgrading of existing platforms, developing new technologies for defense, homeland security and commercial applications and providing a range of support services, including training and simulation systems.



-ends-

