Czech Republic Orders 100 Schiebel MIMID Miniature Mine Detectors

(Source: Schiebel; dated July 14, issued July 12, 2017)

VIENNA / PRAGUE --- Schiebel, renowned for the development and production of a wide range of proven mine detection equipment, will deliver 100 MIMID Miniature Mine Detectors to the Czech Ministry of Defence.



The recent order for 100 additional units of the one-piece, man portable light-weight mine detector placed by the MoD was not the first of this kind. In the past, the Czech Army has already deployed the MIMID detectors for various tasks. In the future, more units are needed to ensure safe movement and protection against IED (Improvised Explosive Device) for sapper and mechanized units in exploration.



Due to its capability to detect mines with only minimal metal content the MIMID is ideally suited for military special operations where soldiers need to carry heavy equipment loads in remote areas with little, if any logistical support. When folded, the unit can be carried on a soldier’s web belt, in a trouser side pocket, or in a rucksack. This unique feature allows operators immediate access to the unit when needed.



The MIMID features a headphone socket and an internal speaker, which automatically mutes when the external headphone is connected. In addition, a visual LED bar indicator is integrated into the housing, providing a constant read-out of the detection signal strength. This bar indicator further enhances the ability to locate the exact center of the mine.





Founded in 1951, the Vienna-based Schiebel Group focuses on the development, testing and production of state-of-the-art mine detection equipment and the revolutionary CAMCOPTER S-100 Unmanned Air System (UAS). Schiebel has built an international reputation for producing quality defense and humanitarian products, which are backed by exceptional after-sales service and support. With headquarters in Vienna (Austria), Schiebel now maintains production facilities in Wiener Neustadt (Austria) and Abu Dhabi (UAE), as well as offices in Washington DC (USA) and Phnom Penh (Cambodia).



