Turkey’s FNSS Delivers First Armored Vehicle to Oman

(Source: Defense-Aerospace.com; posted July 12, 2017)

Turkey’s FNSS has begun deliveries of its PAR III 8x8 infantry combat vehicles to Oman, its second export customer after Malaysia. Turkish firms are increasingly competing with traditional Western suppliers on the world defense market. (FNSS photo)

172 araçlık Umman sözleşmesinin ilk aracı olan PARS III 8x8'in teslimatını gerçekleştirdik. pic.twitter.com/ghOiDolm14 — FNSS Savunma (@FNSS_Savunma) July 12, 2017

PARIS --- Turkey’s FNSS Savunma Sistemleri A.Ş., one of the country’s largest defense manufacturers, said in a tweeter post today that it had delivered the first of 172 PARS III wheeled armored vehicles to the Sultanate of Oman.It is not clear whether these vehicles are of the first production standard, which FSS sold to Malaysia, where it is manufactured under license by DRB-Hicom Defence Technologies, or whether they are of the latest variant unveiled at the IDEF defense exhibition in Istanbul earlier this year. Malaysia has ordered 247 PARS IIIs, which is locally designated AV8.Several attempts to reach the company’s press office by telephone were unsuccessful.FNSS has not issued a press release on today’s delivery, but according to a statement issued in February 2016, when it concluded the second PARS export contract, “The contract is already effective and FNSS has started to fulfill its obligations under this new contract which includes delivery of a series of vehicles in various configurations. The exact customer, vehicle types, total budget and additional details will remain confidential.”The statement continued: “This latest success for the PARS vehicle family, which has become a world standard in 8x8 and 6x6 wheeled armoured vehicles, has once again highlighted the status already achieved by FNSS on the international market. In competition alongside the world’s other top companies, FNSS has once again demonstrated the real quality and value of its vehicles, securing the highest scores in both the technical and value domains. We will continue to maintain our customer’s satisfaction at the highest level by meeting the contract requirements in terms of the schedule, budget, and quality”, says K. Nail Kurt, General Manager and CEO of FNSS.”On its website, FNSS says that PARS III 8X8 is the new generation of wheeled armored combat vehicle (WACV) designed and developed with a special emphasis on mobility, protection, payload and growth potential. The vehicles employ the latest designs and technologies with a focus on the performance and durability of modern military operational requirements. The vehicles are available in 4X4, 6X6 and 8X8 configurations. The PARS family of vehicles takes its name from the “Anatolian Leopard”.The PARS III 8X8 has an all-up combat weight of 30 tonnes, and is powered by a water-cooled diesel engine, coupled with a fully automatic transmission which generates a maximum road speed of up to 100 km/h.FNSS Savunma Sistemleri A.Ş. (FNSS), a joint venture owned 51 percent by Nurol Holding and 49 percent by BAE Systems, is a leading company in the design and production of tracked and wheeled armoured vehicles and weapon systems for use by Turkish and allied armed forces.FNSS, established in 1988 for the production of Armoured Combat Vehicles, has achieved the status of a global company, capable of designing and producing a broad range of land systems and including training and integrated logistic support for these systems.-ends-