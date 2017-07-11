Australia – Upgrades for F/A-18E/F Super Hornet Aircraft

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued July 11, 2017)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to Australia for upgrades for F/A-18E/F Super Hornet aircraft. The estimated cost is $101.4 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale on July 10, 2017.



The Government of Australia requested the possible sale of thirty-two (32) Multifunctional Information Distribution System Joint Tactical Radio System (MIDS JTRS) with four channel Concurrent Multi-Network (CMN-4), and thirty-nine (39) AN/ALQ-214A(V)4 Countermeasure Systems.



This will also include all system integration and testing, component improvement, test and tools equipment upgrades, support equipment replenishment, supply support, publications and technical document updates, personnel training and training equipment upgrades, aircrew trainer device upgrades, U.S. Government and contractor technical assistance and other related elements of logistical and program support.



The total estimated program cost is $101.4 million.



This sale will contribute to the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a major contributor to political stability, security, and economic development in the Western Pacific. Australia is an important Major non-NATO Ally and partner that contributes significantly to peacekeeping and humanitarian operations around the world. It is vital to the U.S. national interest to assist our ally in developing and maintaining a strong and ready self-defense capability.



The proposed sale will improve Australia’s capability in current and future coalition efforts. This equipment will help the Royal Australian Air Force better communicate with and protect its F/A-18 aircraft, and the addition of MIDS JTRS will accomplish the goal of making U.S. and Australian aircraft more interoperable when supporting operational forces. Australia will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment does not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The prime contractors will be the Harris Corporation, Melbourne, FL. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of this proposed sale may require the assignment of U.S. contractor representatives to Australia which will be determined at a later date.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



