Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued July 11, 2017)

Northrop Grumman, Redondo Beach, California, has been awarded a not-to-exceed $409,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for next generation thermal, power, and controls.The contractor will develop revolutionary and innovative technologies by the 2024 timeframe that will conduct applied research to increase knowledge and understanding of future power, thermal and controls requirements while advancing technology development, in an effort to prove technological feasibility and assess operability and producibility of thermal, power, and controls components and architectures through proof of principal demonstrationsWork will be performed in Redondo Beach, California, and is expected to be completed by July 2024. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition, and seven offers were received.Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8650-17-D-2407).-- United Technologies Corp. - Pratt and Whitney, East Hartford, Connecticut, has been awarded a not-to-exceed $409,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for next generation thermal, power and controls.The contractor will develop revolutionary and innovative technologies that will conduct applied research to increase knowledge and understanding of future power, thermal and controls requirements, while advancing technology development, in an effort to prove technological feasibility and assess operability of thermal, power, and controls components and architectures through proof of principal demonstrations.Work will be performed in East Hartford, Connecticut, and is expected to be complete by July 2024. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition, and seven offers were received.Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8650-17-D-2409).-ends-