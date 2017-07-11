Pentagon Officials Brief Germany On F-35 Fighter Jet (excerpt)

(Source: Reuters; published July 11, 2017)

By Andrea Shalal

BERLIN --- Pentagon officials briefed German military on the Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 fighter jet this week but Berlin said no procurement decisions have been taken.Germany, which is looking to replace its aging Tornado fighter jets, is due to decide in mid-2018 about whether to start a new fighter development programme or buy an existing fighter.A German Defence Ministry spokesman said the decision will hinge largely on assessments of how long the Tornados can stay in use."The F-35 is one of many options we are exploring," the spokesman said.Any move to buy a U.S. warplane could run into political resistance in Germany, which has strong labour unions, and given a big push by Europe to develop its own military equipment.The German Air Force asked the U.S. military in May for a classified briefing on the F-35 fighter jet as part of an "in-depth evaluation of market available solutions."Germany's interest in the F-35 took some European defence industry officials by surprise, given a big push by European aerospace giant Airbus and other European defence companies to develop a next-generation European fighter. (end of excerpt)-ends-