Romania – Patriot Air Defense System and Related Support and Equipment

(Source: US Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued July 11, 2017

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to Romania for Patriot air defense systems, related support and equipment. The estimated cost is $3.9 billion. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale on July 10, 2017.



The Government of Romania has requested the possible sale of seven (7) Patriot Configuration-3+ Modernized Fire Units consisting of:

-- seven (7) AN/MPQ-65 radar sets,

-- seven (7) AN/MSQ-132 engagement control stations,

-- thirteen (13) antenna mast groups,

-- twenty-eight (28) M903 launching stations,

-- fifty-six (56) Patriot MIM-104E Guidance Enhanced Missile-TBM (GEM-T) missiles,

-- one hundred and sixty-eight (168) Patriot Advanced Capabilty-3 (PAC-3) Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) missiles, and

-- seven (7) Electrical Power Plants (EPP) III.



Also included with this request are communications equipment, tools and test equipment, support equipment, prime movers, generators, publications and technical documentation, training equipment, spare and repair parts, personnel training, TAFT team, U.S. Government and contractor technical, engineering, and logistics support services, Systems Integration and Checkout (SICO), field office support, and other related elements of logistics and program support.



The total estimated program cost is $3.9 billion.



This proposed sale will enhance the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to improve the security of a NATO ally that has been, and continues to be an important force for political stability and economic progress within Europe. The proposed sale of the Patriot system will support Romania’s needs for its own self-defense and support NATO defense goals.



Romania will use the Patriot missile system to strengthen its homeland defense and deter regional threats. The proposed sale will increase the defensive capabilities of the Romanian military to guard against aggression and shield the NATO allies who often train and operate within Romania’s borders. Romania should have no difficulty absorbing this system into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of these missiles and equipment will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The prime contractors will be Raytheon Corporation in Andover, Massachusetts, and Lockheed-Martin in Dallas, Texas. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of this proposed sale will require approximately 30 U.S. Government and 40 contractor representatives to travel to Romania for an extended period for equipment de-processing/fielding, system checkout, training, and technical and logistics support.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



