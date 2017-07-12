95th FS F-22 Raptors Reach Milestone: 10,000 Sorties Down, Still Counting

(Source: US Air Force; issued July 12, 2017)

U.S. Air Force Capt. Michael Sayers, 95th Fighter Squadron F-22 Raptor pilot, prepares to taxi an F-22 onto the flightline at Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla., June 26, 2017. The 95th FS “Boneheads” reached their 10,000-sortie milestone once Sayers landed the jet. (USAF photo)

TYNDALL AFB, Fla. --- The 95th Fighter Squadron achieved a major milestone June 26 flying its 10,000 F-22 Raptor sortie.



The squadron was inactivated in 2010 then re-activated in October 2013, marking the beginning of a new era at Tyndall; to Project Unrivaled Combat Air Power.



“Today's milestone shows Tyndall’s commitment to its air dominance mission,” said Lt. Col. Joshua Biedermann, 95th FS commander. “The dedication, hard work and time our Airmen put into making this happen is significant. From maintenance and support, reserve and regular force, civilian and contractors, this 10,000th sortie represents all of the sweat and hours every Team Tyndall member spent to get our fighters in the air and make history today.”



Since its first Raptor sortie on Jan. 21, 2014, the 95th FS has seen its fair share of action. The squadron became Initial Operational Capability ready under then commander, Lt. Col. Erick Gilbert, and made its first Rapid Raptor deployment to Europe in August of 2015 under the command of Lt. Col. Daniel Lehoski, and today the “Boneheads” completed their 10,000th mission sortie under Lt. Col. Joshua Biedermann.



“I’ve been here since we stood up the 95th. That was almost four years ago,” said Senior Airman David Cox, 325th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief. “Seeing all those sorties, working all those longs days and nights, the deployment and TDY’s was a privilege, and there’s a lot guys out here that have worked just as hard.”



Hundreds of Team Tyndall Airmen and civilians helped make the squadron known around the world, completing multiple combat missions and deployments, exemplifying the mission of Air Dominance. The squadron also took home the 2015 Raytheon Trophy, for being the best fighter squadron in the Air Force.



“I think the 95th is doing great things,” said Cox. “We are definitely ready to do anything we are tasked with. We’ve shown that in the past with getting the Raytheon trophy last year and receiving the Aircraft Maintenance Unit of the year this year. We all come together as one team and get the jet in the air when it needs to be.”



Tyndall has the largest contingent of F-22 Raptors in the world. The 95th FS, along with the 44th Fighter Group, 301st Fighter Squadron and the 43rd Fighter Squadron, ensure that America maintains air superiority at a moment’s notice, anywhere in the world.



