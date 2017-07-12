Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued July 12, 2017)

Sierra Nevada Corp., Sparks, Nevada, has been awarded a $41,041,058 definitive, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-reimbursable, firm-fixed-price and time and materials contract for design, engineering, integration, and testing on one aircraft of the Airborne Mission Networking System.



This contract provides for non-recurring engineering, material, travel, over and above, and data deliverables.



Work will be performed in Centennial, Colorado, with travel within the continental U.S. as required to government facilities for installation and testing.



The work is expected to be completed by Sept. 16, 2019. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2017 research and development, and procurement funds in the amount of $7,423,736 are being obligated at time of award.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, is the contracting activity (FA8509-17-C-0002).







-- Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., (a subsidiary of Northrop Grumman Corp.), Herndon, Virginia, has been awarded a $41,295,387 firm-fixed-price, cost-reimbursable contract in support of the Battlefield Airborne Communications Node E-11A platform maintenance requirement.



This contract provides for logistics product support for four E-11A modified Bombardier BD-700 Global aircraft, as well as subsystems and support equipment in support of overseas contingency operations (OCO).



Work will be performed in Kandahar, Afghanistan; and Maryland. The work is expected to be completed by Jan. 23, 2019.



This award is the result of a competitive acquisition, and two offers were received. Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance OCO funds in the amount of $3,580,000 are being obligated at the time of contract award.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center's Space, Aerial & Nuclear Networks Division Contracting Branch, Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts, is the contracting activity (FA8726-17-C-0011).



