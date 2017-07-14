STREIT Group Delivers 25 Armored Personnel Carriers to the Nigerian Armed Forces

(Source: Streit Group; issued July 14, 2017)

The Nigerian armed forces have received 25 new armored personnel carriers developed by STREIT Group.



According to the Nigerian Defence Minister, this is the first batch of the 177 armored vehicles procured by the federal government.



The Nigerian armed forces received the Spartan 4×4 Armored Personnel Carriers and Typhoon 4×4 Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicles.



Spartan 4×4 is an Armored Personnel Carrier can be deployed for various missions, peace keeping operations and convoy escort. The vehicle offers excellent protection against both ballistic and blast threats with crew compartment protection of CEN Level BR6 armor in various applications ranging from a battle field ambulance up to a fully armed direct fire vehicle.



Typhoon 4×4 is a Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicle / MRAP which is used primarily as a mounted infantry troop carrier and ground support vehicle for dismounted troops and can be easily configured as command and control vehicle, medical evacuation platform or as a forward observation platform (FOO).



The vehicle offers its occupants blast protection to STANAG 4569 Level 3. Typhoon features a V-shaped monocoque armored hull design that offers advanced protection to the 10-man crew. Typhoon benefits from superior off-road mobility. The crew capacity consists of a driver, commander, 8 dismounts and a gunner.





STREIT Group is one of the world’s leading, privately owned armored vehicles manufacturers with 12 state-of-the-art production facilities and 25 offices around the world. We produce a vast range of Armored Personnel Carriers, Cash-In-Transit, luxury and personal protection vehicles which are designed to provide effective protection in high-risks situations for more than 24 years and a production facility of more than

2, 000, 000 square feet built up area and over 2000 employees. More information on armored-cars.com



-ends-

