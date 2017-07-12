Ukroboronprom –Together With American Company Delphi Corporation – Established a New State Enterprise “Electrical Systems”

(Source: UkroBoronProm; issued July 12, 2017)

The State Concern “UkrOboronProm” founded a new enterprise – SE “Electric Systems” – which is 10 MEUR investment, nearly 2 thousand new jobs and market wage rates. The American company Delphi Corporation became the partner of this production project and already placed the first order. The relevant agreement was signed by acting Director of “Electric Systems” Oleksandr Tyshchenko and Delphi representative – executive director (European division), Luis Figueiredo.



The event was held on July 12, with the participation of Roman Romanov, UKROBORONPROM Director General, the Commercial Officer Michele Smith and Valeriy Koroviy, the Head of Vinnytsia Regional State Administration, within the walls of the State Concern.



“The State Concern systematically strengthens Ukraine’s industrial potential, investing in its development and creating new jobs. SE “Electric Systems” is based on all international standards in partnership with the American company Delphi Corporation. Our goals are efficient use of Ukraine’s existing production sites, jobs for domestic specialists and GDP generation,” – said Roman Romanov, commenting on the creation of the new enterprise.



Delphi Corporation representative Luis Figueiredo thanked the team of the State Concern “UkrOboronProm” for their work, noting that today’s signatures gave rise to the long-standing cooperation of an American company with SE “Electric Systems”.



“The United States find Ukraine open to cooperation in many fields. Today’s Agreement has become an example of successful realization of such opportunities – in future, new projects can be implemented in the defense sector,” said the Commercial Officer Michele Smith.



acting Director of “Electric Systems” Oleksandr Tyshchenko said that the enterprise will generate 500 jobs this year, and by the end of 2018 – almost 2 thousand. “We offer decent wages – starting from 7,1 thousand hryvnia per month; first of all, we attract young specialists, we increase the industrial potential of the region,” he said.



The Head of Vinnytsia Regional State Administration Valeriy Koroviy noted the speed of decision-making on both sides, involved in implementation of such a large-scale project. “This is Vinnytsia’s most ambitious project and I’m sure of its success,” he concluded.



The American company Delphi already has successful experience of cooperation with SC “UkrOboronProm” (UOP): for many years, UOP SE “Karpaty ” has been successfully manufacturing electric cable products for automobiles. The company is certified according to the international quality system ISO 9001: 2000 and the international quality system ISO TS 16949.



UOP SE “Ukrinmash” signed the contract with the Polish state company “PCO S.A.”, which is a part of the national company “PGZ”, to provide modern optics for more than 30 units of Ukrainian armored vehicles.



