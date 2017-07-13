Geopolitical Factors Drive Growth of Global Airborne Maritime Surveillance Aircraft Market

(Source: Frost & Sullivan; issued July 13, 2017)

LONDON --- The global airborne maritime surveillance market is growing. Geopolitical uncertainties and obsolete aircraft fleets are driving requirements - for advanced maritime patrol aircraft (MPA) and maritime surveillance aircraft (MSA). In particularly, P-3C replacement programmes and new high-value MPA and MSA modernization programmes in Asia and Europe are fueling growth.



“Advanced operators are moving toward a data fusion concept that integrates intelligence in raw or processed form from myriad of sources to generate a recognized maritime picture that supports optimal actionable outcomes. Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contractors that offer solutions with a high degree of integration and open architecture-based customizability will be best placed to address future market opportunities,” said Frost & Sullivan Aerospace & Defense Industry Analyst Arjun Sreekumar.



Recent research from Frost & Sullivan’s “Global Airborne Maritime Surveillance Aircraft Market, Forecast to 2026,” finds that the market will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4 percent between 2016 and 2026. The research assesses airborne maritime surveillance programmes, opportunities, forecasts, and technology trends. A country assessment of capabilities, opportunities, and future maritime surveillance aircraft acquisition plans are also provided, with market share and competitive analysis of major players such as Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Saab, Airbus DS and Tecnam evaluated.



Strategic imperatives for success and growth in the global airborne maritime surveillance aircraft market include:



--Ensuring that MPA/MSA offerings are interoperable with a nation’s unmanned aerial systems (UAS) inventory to enhance effectiveness in deployment;

--Designing solutions to address the requirements of all stakeholders in an Integrated Exclusive Economic Zone (I-EEZ) model;

--Providing roll-on, roll-off capabilities and plug-and-play solutions offering mission flexibility and options to upgrade and add more intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities as time progresses; and

--Providing solutions that have open architectures to integrate a wide array of sensor, communication and mission application types.



“Many nations have requirements for advance MPA/MSA but the lack of finances defers the ability to procure en masse. Alternative business models such as leasing and staggered interest-based payment mechanisms could be offered to such markets,” noted Sreekumar. “OEMs that adopt a tailored approach for each target nation will gain a competitive advantage in a highly fragmented market.”





