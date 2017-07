TP400 Fleet Has Reached More Than 100,000 Engine Operating Hours

EuroProp International TP400-D6 engines has achieved more than 100,000 engine operating hours, a milestone reached through the delivery of 46 Airbus A400M owned by France, Germany, Great Britain, Malaysia, Spain and Turkey.



Entered in service in 2013, the TP400-D6 engine fleet have currently delivered more than 210 engines to Airbus and to his operators.



Developed to operate in the harshest environments, the TP400-D6 engine is the most powerful engine in production.



