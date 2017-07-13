Canadian Armed Forces CC-130J Hercules Conducts First Sortie Under Operation IMPACT

(Source: Canadian Department of National Defence; issued July 13, 2017)

Today, a CC-130J Hercules conducted its first sortie as a new contribution to Operation IMPACT, enhancing tactical airlift capabilities within the Middle East region in support of the Global Coalition.



Based in Kuwait, the Tactical Airlift Detachment is composed of one CC-130J Hercules and approximately 20 personnel.



The Tactical Airlift capability is an agile and relevant contribution to the Coalition air operations and is part of the renewed Operation IMPACT mandate announced by the Government of Canada on June 29, 2017.



Quotes



"I welcome each member of the Tactical Airlift Detachment to the mission and to Canada's continued engagement in defeating Daesh while contributing to regional security. The CC-130J and its crews will increase the Coalition's agility to move people and cargo where needed," said Brigadier-General Daniel MacIsaac, Commander, Joint Task Force-Iraq.



Quick Facts



-- Air Task Force - Iraq (ATF-I), operating under Joint Task Force - Iraq, supports Coalition air operations with air assets and crews. ATF-I includes:

**one CC-150 Polaris aerial refueller;

**one CP-140 Aurora surveillance aircraft. It adds to Coalition intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities;

**one CC-130J Hercules to support movement of Coalition personnel and cargo in the region; and

**a Tactical Aviation Detachment. It includes up to four CH-146 Griffon helicopters that carry troops, equipment, and supplies in Northern Iraq.



-- The Tactical Airlift Detachment consists of aircrew and support personnel deployed primarily from 436 Squadron, 8 Wing/Canadian Forces Base Trenton, Ontario.



-- The Royal Canadian Air Force is able to provide this tactical airlift capability while continuing to meet other concurrent operational commitments, at home and abroad.



-ends-

