Pilot Training: NAF Receives 5 Super Mushshak Aircraft from Pakistan

(Source: The Nigeria Guardian; posted July 15, 2017)

By Segun Olaniyi

ABUJA --- The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) yesterday said it has taken delivery of the first batch of five out of 10 Super Mushshak aircraft from Pakistan. A statement signed by its Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Olatokunbo Adesanya, said the aircraft was received from the kind gesture of the Pakistan Government to temporarily make four Super Mushshak aircraft of the Pakistan Air Force available to the NAF, at no cost, to immediately commence the training of NAF pilots.



The statement reads: “The first batch of the trainer aircraft, which is for the primary flying training of NAF pilots at 401 Flying Training School, Kaduna, was received on arrival by the Air Officer Commanding, Air Training Command, Air Vice Marshal Chris Okoye.



“Since then, the in-house training of NAF pilots had resumed in earnest. With the arrival of the first batch of the NAF’s trainer aircraft, the local training of NAF student pilots will receive a boost at a much-reduced cost.



“The new aircraft will soon be inducted into service after assembly and successful test flights.” The NAF inducted the Super Mushshak aircraft into the NAF inventory on December 5, last year.



