New RAF Trainer is ‘Ready to Fly’

(Source: Elbit Systems; issued July 14, 2017)

Affinity Flying Training Services is delighted to announce that the Grob 120TP, ‘The Prefect’, has achieved Military Release to Service and is a step closer to commencing its role as the next Elementary Flying Training aircraft for the UK Ministry of Defence.



The Prefect is the first of a suite of new training aircraft due to enter service from 2017, which will support the Fixed Wing element of the UK Military Flying Training System programme. Specifically designed for training ab-initio students, the Prefect boasts a G-range of +6/-4, and a top speed of 235kts. Equipped with a fully digital cockpit, it is EASA certfied for day, night and full IMC operations.



Iain Chalmers, Managing Director of Affinity Flying Training Services, said:

“This is a significant milestone following financial close in 2016 and marks the start of the service provision by Affinity to the UK Military Flying Training System programme. We are very excited to be supporting Ascent and the MOD in the training of our military aircrew.



“This fantastic aircraft offers a step change in elementary flying training capability which incorporates the latest digital glass cockpit technology – a great first step on the ladder for all our future pilots.”



The Prefect, which will be based at RAF Cranwell, is one of a total of 18 aircraft that will be delivered under the programme this year.



Affinity was selected by Ascent Flight Training to provide and maintain the Fixed Wing aircraft selected for the UKMFTS programme. The UKMFTS takes United Kingdom Armed Forces aircrew from initial training through Elementary, Basic and Advanced flying training phases preparing them for their arrival at their designated Operational Conversion Units.



Affinity is a joint venture between KBR and Elbit Systems, two companies built on a strong tradition and proven track record of providing enduring support to military training and operations.



Affinity supports UK military air capability by playing a key part in the seamless progression of pilots through flying training.



Under a landmark partnering programme between Ascent and the Ministry of Defence, Affinity will supply and support three fleets of aircraft within the UK Military Flight Training System (UKMFTS). Through technical advancement and commercial innovation, we will deliver aircraft to match the training needs of the next generation on the frontline.



