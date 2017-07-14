Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued July 14, 2017)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is being awarded a not-to-exceed $9,222,000 modification to a previously awarded advance acquisition contract (N00019-17-C-0001) for additional long-lead material and parts in support of the low-rate initial production Lots 12, 13, and 14 F-35 Lightning II aircraft for the government of the Netherlands.



Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (30 percent); El Segundo, California (25 percent); Warton, UK (20 percent); Orlando, Florida (10 percent); Nashua, New Hampshire (5 percent); Nagoya, Japan (5 percent); and Baltimore, Maryland (5 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2019.



International partner funds in the amount of $9,222,000 are being obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

