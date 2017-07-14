Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued July 14, 2017)

Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, Grand Prairie, Texas, was awarded a $130,342,972 modification (P00004) to foreign military sales (Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Republic of Korea, United Arab Emirates, and Taiwan) contract W31P4Q-17-C-0006 for fiscal 2017 PATRIOT Advanced Capability-3 production to:



-- increase the total missile segment enhancement quantity by 35,

-- add 130 launcher modification kits with motor control units for the U.S.;

-- add the parts library and missile segment enhancement storage and aging requirements for the U.S.;

-- add the cost and software data reporting requirement for the United States;

-- reduce the missile round trainer quantity by 30 for Qatar, and

-- reduce the empty round trainer quantity by 36 for Qatar.



Work will be performed in Grand Prairie, Texas; Lufkin, Texas; Camden, Arizona; Chelmsford, Massachusetts; Ocala, Florida; Huntsville, Alabama; Huntingdon Beach, California; and El Paso, Texas; with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2020.



Fiscal 2015, 2016 and 2017 other; and other procurement (Army) funds in the combined amount of $130,342,972 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

