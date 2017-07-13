Export of Aviation Equipment Amounts to 65 Billion Dollars

(Source: Rostec; issued July 13, 2017)

JSC Rosoboronexport (part of the Rostec State Corporation) has recorded a positive trend in the combat aviation market and now forecasts a further increase in the share of aviation equipment in the company’s overall supplies.



“Aviation equipment has traditionally dominated Rosoboronexport’s supplies. Since its establishment, the company has exported over 1,300 fixed-winged and rotary-winged aircraft and associated equipment totaling about 65 billion US dollars”, Rosoboronexport’s Director General Alexander Mikheev said.



Russian defense industry and Rosoboronexport, as a player in the international military-technical cooperation, are prepared to face the growing aviation segment of the arms market. “Our forecasts are that the export volumes and cost of contracts on aviation equipment will continue growing. We expect the share of aviation equipment in the entire Rosoboronexport’s supplies in 2017 to exceed 50%. The main importers of this type of weapons will be the Middle Eastern and Asia-Pacific countries,” Alexander Mikheev noted.



Successful activities of the Russian Aerospace Forces during the counterterrorist operation in Syria have provoked a surge of interest in the Russian combat aviation in the global arms market. “Foreign customers are peculiarly interested in the Su-30 and Su-35 aircraft and Mi-28NE, Ka-52 and Mi-17 helicopters, which passed impeccably all the battle tests”, Rosoboronexport’s CEO added.



Popularity of Russian combat aviation is also complemented by the Rosoboronexport’s active exhibition activities. The company is to participate in 6 international aerospace displays, including MAKS - one the world’s largest shows held in Russia.



“The event in Zhukovskiy provides us with an excellent opportunity to demonstrate to our foreign partners the entire range of exported military equipment. The would-be customers can also see flight capabilities of Russian aircraft including operation in the most complex modes during aerobatic maneuvers. Representatives of manufacturers will also provide detailed information on all of the presented equipment at the static sites and in the course of their presentations”, Alexander Mikheev concluded.



