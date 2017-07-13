India Continues Work on Agni V

(Source: Forecast International; issued July 13, 2017)

NEW DELHI --- India is working on new versions of the Agni ballistic missile. These missiles, which will carry a nuclear payload, will be capable of reaching targets throughout China. Previously, India's missile development program focused on deterring Pakistan.



New Delhi's nuclear-capable systems include two aircraft, four land-based ballistic missiles and one sea-based ballistic missile. In addition, India is working on at least four new systems with long-range land- and sea-based missiles. These missiles could be deployed within the next decade.



India is believed to have enough weapons-grade plutonium to build 150-200 nuclear warheads.



