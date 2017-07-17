Leonardo DRS Wins Contract to Develop Counter-Drone Capability for U.S. Army

(Source: Leonardo DRS; issued July 17, 2017)

ARLINGTON, VA --- Leonardo DRS announced today that it has received a contract award from the U.S. Army for up to $16 million, under an urgent operational need, to develop a counter-unmanned aerial system (C-UAS) capability to protect soldiers from enemy drones.



As the lead systems integrator, Leonardo DRS will work with its teammate, Moog Inc., and additional industry partners to develop this capability. The C-UAS capability will include Moog’s Reconfigurable Integrated-weapons Platform (RIwP) turret, Leonardo DRS’ mast-mounted Surveillance and Battlefield Reconnaissance Equipment – known as SABRE, and other government-provided technologies.



The technologies will be fully integrated on two MRAP All-Terrain Vehicles for a mobile C-UAS capability designed to detect, identify, track and defeat unmanned aerial threats.

More About this Contract



“We are proud to support the Army’s urgent requirement to protect soldiers from the growing threats by small unmanned aircraft,” said Aaron Hankins, Vice President and General Manager, DRS Land Systems. “This effort is a great example of industry collaborating with the Army to quickly provide soldiers with a crucial capability, and we are grateful for the opportunity to lead the effort,” Hankins said.



The contract was delivered as part of the Army’s Mobile Low, Slow Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Integrated Defense System, Increment 1 effort and supports near term testing to inform requirements and government decisions for the deployment of numerous production systems in early summer 2018.



The work will be performed by Leonardo DRS’ business unit, DRS Land Systems, in St. Louis, Missouri.





Moog Inc. is a worldwide designer, manufacturer, and integrator of precision control components and systems. Moog high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites and space vehicles, launch vehicles, missiles, automated industrial machinery, wind energy, and marine products.



Leonardo DRS is a prime contractor, leading technology innovator and supplier of integrated products, services and support to military forces, intelligence agencies and defense contractors worldwide. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, Leonardo DRS is a wholly owned subsidiary of Leonardo S.p.A., which employs more than 47,000 people worldwide.



