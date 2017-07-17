Air Force Weighs Scrapping A-10 Replacement (excerpt)

(Source: Aerospace Report; posted July 17, 2017)

The U.S. Air Force is looking closely at the future of close-in warfare, but the service’s top general says that future may not include a direct replacement for the A-10 Warthog.The Air Force has for years contemplated building a follow-on, dedicated close-air support (CAS) platform to replace the Warthog when it reaches the end of its service life, but that effort now appears to have stalled. When asked whether the service is taking steps to develop a single-role “A-X,” Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Goldfein said “not yet.”So, does that mean a single-mission CAS platform will eventually go away? “Maybe,” Goldfein says.“I don’t disagree that a single-role platform sets an incredibly high bar for the rest of the force,” he said during a wide-ranging interview with Aviation Week July 16. “But remember, [combatant commanders] have got the entire spectrum of conflict that I’ve got to support, from the highest end, the lowest end and everything in between, and I’ve got a certain amount of money that I’ve got to use to build the best Air Force that money can buy.”Goldfein spoke with Aviation Week on an Air Force C-40 during the flight back from his visit to the Royal International Air Tattoo, the world’s largest military air show, at Royal Air Force Fairford, England. (end of excerpt)-ends-