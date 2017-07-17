UK Ministry of Defence Awards Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group a Contract for Hercules C-130J Centre Wing Replacement Programme

Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group has been awarded a new contract by the Ministry of Defence in support of the Centre Wing Replacement Programme to the Royal Air Force’s C-130J Super Hercules fleet.



Through this contract, Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group will install Enhanced Service Life (ESL) Centre Wing Box kits on 14 of the Royal Air Force C-130J Mk.4 fleet. The units provide durability enhancements and allow sustained centre wing service life that is two-to-three times longer than original centre wing boxes.



The kits are manufactured by Lockheed Martin, the C-130J’s original equipment manufacturer (OEM). Marshall will install the kits on the aircraft at its facility located in Cambridge.



Alistair McPhee, Chief Executive of Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group, commented: “We are proud to have been trusted for over five decades to ensure frontline availability for the Royal Air Force fleet of Hercules C-130 aircraft – this new, important contract demonstrates the confidence in both the Lockheed Martin Hercules C-130J and our ability to continue to deliver, support and serve the Royal Air Force”.



Alistair, added: “This is yet another demonstration of us working closely with a leading aircraft OEM to provide innovative world class support to the UK Armed Forces around the world.”



Marshall has supported the Royal Air Force’s C-130 fleet for over five decades and are delivering one of the most innovative C-130 sustainment programmes — Hercules Integrated Operational Support (HIOS) — which has been in place for more than 10 years. HIOS partners Marshall with Lockheed Martin (C-130 original equipment manufacturer) and Rolls-Royce (C-130 engine original equipment manufacturer) to deliver comprehensive support to the RAF and the MoD.



Through HIOS, the availability of the aircraft has increased whilst delivering better value for the customer and has reinforced its position as the Royal Air Force’s “workhorse” of the tactical aircraft transport fleet supporting military, civilian and humanitarian missions around the world.



George Shultz, Vice President & General Manager, Air Mobility & Maritime Missions, Lockheed Martin, comments: “The RAF’s C-130Js are some of the most tasked and relied upon Super Hercs in the world. The installation of these Enhanced Service Life (ESL) Centre Wing kits ensures that the RAF’s C-130Js will continue to support critical missions for many more decades to come. Lockheed Martin welcomes the opportunity to partner with Marshall for the RAF’s Centre Wing Replacement Program. Marshall is known for its unwavering commitment to the global Hercules community. Through this contract, the Marshall team once again provides proven support to the world’s workhorse.”



During the last five decades, Marshall has worked on more than 90 C-130s for the Royal Air Force, performing both standard and deep maintenance, as well as special mission modifications.



Marshall was the first authorised Lockheed Martin C-130 Service Centre in the world, and it is the only European heavy service centre authorised to service C-130J variants. It is through Marshall’s reputation for supporting the Royal Air Force that has led to the company supporting 12 other air forces around the world.



