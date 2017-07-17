First Parade on the Champs-Elysées for the Army’s Future Connected Armored Vehicle

(Source: Nexter; issued July 17, 2017)

The VBMR, ween here during a rehearsal for the Bastille Day parade, has been selected to replace the French army’s fleet of VAB wheeled personnel carriers as well as others; it promises better speed, protection, and connectivity. (Nexter photo)

VERSAILLES, France --- Nexter, Renault Trucks Defense and Thales are proud to have contributed to the success of the July 14th parade on the Champs-Elysées with the presence of a Multirole Armored Vehicle (VBMR) in a dynamic demonstration in front of the Presidential grandstands.



The VBMR will succeed the VAB, manufactured in the 70s and 80s and used intensively by the French Army in all its theatres of operation in the last thirty years.



The VBMR will be an info-enhanced vehicle interconnected in real time to other vehicles thus providing new operational capability, collaborative combat.



This first dynamic demonstration of the VBMR, whose development, manufacture and vehicle support contract was awarded by the French Defence Procurement Agency (DGA) in December 2014, reflects the concrete advances of the Scorpion programme. It demonstrates compliance with the development and industrialisation schedules by the France team targeting the first deliveries of the VBMR by end 2018.



It is also the result of a beneficial and efficient collaboration between Nexter, Renault Trucks Defense and Thales, united in a temporary joint venture, and their service providers and partners, coordinated by DGA on behalf of the French Army.



This programme, structuring for Nexter, Renault Trucks Defense and Thales, and for the entire French industrial fabric affected by the JV outsourcing orders, gives significant impetus to our terrestrial defence industry.



(ends)



Safran Showcases Technological Innovation Capabilities for French Armed Forces

(Source: Safran Electronics & Defense; issued July 17, 2017)

PARIS --- Safran Electronics & Defense is proud to have been part of the opening sequence of France's Bastille Day Parade on July 14, which featured both legacy equipment and innovations for the armed forces of the future.



A number of vehicles, including the Leclerc tank, were equipped with optronics systems and a terrestrial navigation system made by Safran Electronics & Defense. This equipment illustrates the company's continual focus on meeting the critical needs of armed forces during external operations, namely mobility, protection, information and engagement.



In 2016, French defense procurement agency DGA awarded Safran Electronics & Defense a contract for the new French army tactical drone system program. Currently under development, the company's Patroller tactical drone flew over the parade along the Champs Elysées in Paris, providing real-time transmission of images recorded by an airborne optronic observation pod, prefiguring the Safran Euroflir 410.



The opening of the parade also provided Safran Electronics & Defense, which is prime contractor for the FELIN infantry system, an opportunity to demonstrate how its innovation capabilities will support infantry troops in the future thanks to lighter, more connected and more robust systems. In addition, the event put the spotlight on systems from Safran Electronics & Defense that are integrated in the Scorpion armored vehicle program, notably the VBMR multirole armored vehicle, which paraded down the Champs Elysées.



Following the parade, Safran Electronics & Defense Chief Executive Officer Martin Sion said: "Our company is extremely proud to have been part of the Bastille Day ceremony and to have presented the solutions we develop for France's armed forces, underlining our commitment to continued fruitful collaboration."





Safran Electronics & Defense is a world leader in optronics, avionics, electronics and critical software for both civil and defense applications. The company's products are deployed worldwide on more than 500 ships, 7,000 armored vehicles and 10,000 aircraft.



-ends-

