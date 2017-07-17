India Begins Talks for French Jaguar Fighters

(Source: Defense News; posted July 17, 2017)

By Vivek Raghuvanshi

NEW DELHI --- India has begun discreet negotiations with France for the purchase of 31 grounded strike fighters previously used by the French Air Force.The French government made the offer of sale for the Jaguar fighters about six months ago, and India is actively pursuing the opportunity, according to a top Indian Ministry of Defence official.The offer will be actively discussed during an official visit to France July 17-20 of India's Air Force chief, Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa, the MoD official noted.The government official refused to comment on the price offered by France for the Jaguar fighters, but did say India is actively considering acquiring them after proper refurbishment.During his visit, Dhanoa will inspect the license production of Rafale aircraft for India at Dassault Aviation manufacturing facilities and will fly a sortie in a Rafale aircraft. (end of excerpt)-ends-