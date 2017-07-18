Leidos to Integrate, Test and Demonstrate ARL-E for U.S. Army

(Source: Forecast International; issued July 18, 2017)

RESTON, Va. --- Leidos was awarded a task order from the U.S. Army to integrate, test, and demonstrate the three complete Airborne Reconnaissance Low-Enhanced (ARL-E) systems under the ARL-E program of record. The single-award cost-plus fixed-fee task order has a one-year base period of performance, two nine-month options, and a total contract value of approximately $64 million if the options are exercised. Work will be performed primarily at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md.



The ARL-E is a manned multi-intelligent airborne platform that provides a persistent capability to detect, locate, classify/identify, and track surface targets in day/night, near-all-weather conditions, with a high degree of timeliness and accuracy. Leidos will integrate the previously delivered Mission Equipment Payload (MEP) onto the DHC-8 aircraft, including testing and delivery of the complete ARL-E system.



Under the option periods, Leidos will integrate the second and third MEP on ARL-E systems 2 and 3. Work will culminate with a system demonstration and delivery of up to three complete ARL-E systems.



"Delivering additional ARL-E MEP systems to the Army recognizes Leidos' success in developing the next generation of modular, mutli-INT intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance systems to meet evolving threat environment that the nation's combat forces are facing," said Leidos Group President Mike Chagnon.



