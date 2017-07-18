Cuban Defense Spending Expected to Grow Starting in 2019

(Source: Forecast International; issued July 18, 2017)

NEWTOWN, Conn. --- Defense spending in Cuba is declining. After reaching a high of $2.9 billion in 2012, defense spending declined to $2.7 billion in 2015, an annualized rate of 1.8 percent. During that time, spending declined from 3.9 percent of GDP and 5.9 percent of overall national spending to 3.1 percent of GDP and 4.9 percent of national spending.



Spending is expected to further decline between 2016 and 2018 as Cuba deals with economic problems related to a reduction in trade with Venezuela. The government will be forced to reduce its overall spending plans, including spending on defense.



Another factor facing Cuba is questions over new leadership. The government will likely not implement any new programs during the transition period.



However, beginning in 2019, defense spending will start to grow again. The military plays an intricate role in Cuban society. Armed forces actually produce their own food on military-owned land. The government has even put food produced by the military into the overall food supply to reduce prices at times. The military is heavily involved in construction, retailing, and tourism. It even runs Cuba's most successful travel company and the national cigar business, Habanos.



Military officers have also been placed in various ministries at times, taking the top position in the sugar ministry and economic ministries, and also running transport and the ports, civil aviation, fisheries, and the merchant marine.



Considering that importance to society, spending is expected to continue. Between 2018 and 2022, defense spending will grow at an annualized rate of 2.5 percent.



