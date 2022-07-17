Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued July 18. 2017)

-- Booz Allen Hamilton, McLean, Virginia, has been awarded a $140,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, firm-fixed-price contract for Air Force business area process reengineering, performance improvement and change management projects, with shared interest across the Air Force and Department of Defense.

Projects will be sponsored by a senior Air Force leader and endorsed by the Air Force Deputy Chief Management Officer.

Work will be performed in McLean, Virginia, and is expected to be complete by July 17, 2022.

This award is the result of a competitive acquisition, and seven offers were received.

Fiscal 2017 funds in the amount of $217,404 are being obligated at time of award.

Air Force District of Washington, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, is the contracting activity (FA7014-17-D-5001).







-- Booz Allen Hamilton, McLean, Virginia, was awarded a $49,900,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract to provide Recovered Chemical Materiel Directorate program management, mission, and operational support.

Bids were solicited via the Internet with two received.

Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 12, 2022.

U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, is the contracting activity (W911SR-17-D-0005).



