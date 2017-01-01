Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued July 18. 2017)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Newport News Shipbuilding (HII-NNS) Inc., Newport News, Virginia, is being awarded a not-to-exceed $148,728,722 undefinitized fixed-price-incentive-firm target modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-16-C-2116) for the purchase of additional long-lead-time material in support of Enterprise (CVN 80).



Work will be performed in Newport News, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by January 2024.



Fiscal 2017 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $148,728,722 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This contract was not competitively procured, in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1(a)(2)(iii) - only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements.



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.



