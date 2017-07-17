Further FENNEK Vehicles for the Joint Fire Support Teams of the Bundeswehr

(Source: Bundeswehr; issued July 17, 2017)

With the signature of the contract last week in The Hague, Netherlands, a new milestone in the FENNEK armored reconnaissance vehicle bilateral project has been reached. In the coming years, KMW will retrofit another 30 FENNEK vehicles to the FENNEK Joint Fire Support Team (JFST) configuration. The contract has an order volume of more than 88 million euros.



„The FENNEK has proven its worth on operations and we are delighted to further expand the capabilities of our armed forces in the field of network enabled operations by means of this supplementary procurement. The Joint Fire Support variant, in particular, yet demonstrates again that armaments technology is a highly specialized technology”, explains Achim Loch, who is the responsible Branch Chief at BAAINBw, on the occasion of signing the contract in Den Haag.



The contract covers the demand that the German Joint Fire Support Teams (JFST) have with regard to sustainable operations and training. Thus, the JFST are an essential component of network enabled operations of the armed forces. In this context, the JFST project aims at coordinating indirect fire, combat helicopters of the army as well as the weapons of both German Air Force and Navy in a joint fashion.



The retrofit contract was concluded between KMW and the procurement organization of the Netherlands, which acts in the name of BAAINBw in this bilateral project. The retrofit contract has a volume of approximately 88 million euros and will end in 2022. The first retrofitted vehicles are scheduled to be available to the Bundeswehr next year.



Development and procurement of the FENNEK armored reconnaissance vehicle began already in the 1990s as a bilateral project between the Kingdom of the Netherlands and the Federal Republic of Germany. Subsequently, the Netherlands assumed responsibility over the project.



Thanks to the successful cooperation between the two nations, KMW has delivered, from the signature of the first contract onwards, in total more than 400 vehicles to the armed forces of the Netherlands and a good 200 vehicles to the Bundeswehr. The FENNEK has since become a vehicle that is rated highly by the armed forces of both nations as extremely reliable and mobile. Since 2007, KMW has been retrofitting FENNEK vehicles from Bundeswehr stocks to the FENNEK JFST configuration.



